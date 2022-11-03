Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Holdings Lifted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Humana were worth $19,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 42.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Humana in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.67.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $559.58 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $569.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $500.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

