Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,859 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1,488.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,930,000 after acquiring an additional 560,394 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,889,000 after acquiring an additional 322,567 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $70,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 257.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,810,000 after purchasing an additional 284,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $59,727,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,078 shares of company stock worth $4,329,785 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO stock opened at $211.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.27.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.26.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

