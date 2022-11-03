First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,036 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in First Solar by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in First Solar by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,074 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $150.07 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $154.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 170.54 and a beta of 1.26.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler purchased 489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.10 per share, with a total value of $49,926.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,345.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler bought 489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.10 per share, with a total value of $49,926.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at $420,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $75,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,843.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,441 shares of company stock valued at $298,333. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.70.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

