3,263 Shares in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWAV. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ShockWave Medical

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total value of $1,087,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,788,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total transaction of $1,087,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,788,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,675,794.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,450 shares of company stock worth $30,990,329. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.88.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $283.59 on Thursday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $320.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.04.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ShockWave Medical Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

