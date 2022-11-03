Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,624 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.33% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $23,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.0% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 24,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.9% in the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

RBA opened at $61.82 on Thursday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $484.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

