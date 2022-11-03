State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,230 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 61,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

In other news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $5,500,279.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 631,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,445,067.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $5,500,279.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 631,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,445,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $169,942.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,304 shares in the company, valued at $95,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,742 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,222. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $581.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

