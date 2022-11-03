Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 290 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in OGE Energy by 29.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $474,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 276,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGE. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

OGE Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $36.42 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.21.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.65 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.09%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.



