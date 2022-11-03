FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Position Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FMC were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in FMC by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in FMC by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in FMC by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in FMC by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 40,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

FMC Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $119.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.42. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.12 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

