Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 53.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,137,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,116,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth about $31,621,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,968,000 after acquiring an additional 151,743 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE:AIZ opened at $131.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.01 and a twelve month high of $194.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Assurant Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.