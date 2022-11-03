State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cable One were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 1.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 12.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 20.5% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One Price Performance

Cable One stock opened at $813.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $940.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1,166.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $730.44 and a 52-week high of $1,869.42.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.41 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $429.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.46 million. Cable One had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brad D. Brian purchased 50 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $951.11 per share, with a total value of $47,555.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,555.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,094.74 per share, for a total transaction of $547,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,700 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brad D. Brian bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $47,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,051 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,575.00.

About Cable One

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Further Reading

