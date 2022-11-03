Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 4,229 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 72.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 292.0% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 26,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.4% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 27,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 87.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 223,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 142,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KKR opened at $49.84 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 18,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 18,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

