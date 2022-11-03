State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 828.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 66.7% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.00.

WSO opened at $266.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 63.40%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

