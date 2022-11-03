TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Holdings Increased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra upped their target price on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransDigm Group Price Performance

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total transaction of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,378,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,378,852.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,978 shares of company stock worth $39,418,311 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $557.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $686.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $567.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $581.14.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $18.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.27%.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.