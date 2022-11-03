The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stock Holdings Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,617 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Western Union worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,381,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,384,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,386,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,647,000 after acquiring an additional 898,992 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Western Union by 11.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,359,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,183,000 after purchasing an additional 639,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

Shares of WU stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

