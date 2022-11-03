Aviva PLC Trims Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,904 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,808,000 after acquiring an additional 45,449 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 33,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS Energy Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMS. TheStreet downgraded CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim cut their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CMS Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NYSE CMS opened at $57.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $73.76.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

