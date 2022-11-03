Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,766.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,661,000 after buying an additional 198,673 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 138,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,864,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $253.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.59. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $259.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total value of $787,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $1,220,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total transaction of $787,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,835 shares in the company, valued at $637,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,836. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

