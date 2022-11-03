Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Gap Down to $296.26

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $296.26, but opened at $283.34. Bio-Techne shares last traded at $285.31, with a volume of 1,270 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on TECH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $501.00 to $419.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $540.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.25.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.70 and a 200 day moving average of $344.33.

Bio-Techne shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 30th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 29th.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Articles

