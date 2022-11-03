Morgan Stanley Boosts NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target to $21.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:NOV opened at $21.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 728.24 and a beta of 1.87. NOV has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96.

NOV Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.89%.

In other NOV news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,212.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NOV news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,212.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,928.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 133.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,360.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NOV during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in NOV by 288.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.