TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,368 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,894 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 599,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 28.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 486,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,835,000 after buying an additional 62,199 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 305.6% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 48,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 36,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

