Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $94,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after buying an additional 1,590,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,810,000 after buying an additional 877,422 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after buying an additional 805,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,760,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,813,000 after buying an additional 138,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.9 %

JPM stock opened at $126.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $171.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $372.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

