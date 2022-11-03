Aviva PLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 915,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.5% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $103,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $126.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $171.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

