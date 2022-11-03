Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $475.00 at Pivotal Research

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Pivotal Research from $560.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHTR. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $475.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $534.35.
Charter Communications Stock Performance
Shares of CHTR opened at $347.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $706.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $356.62 and a 200 day moving average of $430.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Charter Communications by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $796,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
