Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $475.00 at Pivotal Research

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Pivotal Research from $560.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHTR. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $475.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $534.35.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $347.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $706.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $356.62 and a 200 day moving average of $430.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 32.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Charter Communications by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $796,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

