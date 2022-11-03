Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,469 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 130.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Webster Financial by 11.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 470,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after buying an additional 49,184 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Webster Financial by 129.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of WBS opened at $52.67 on Thursday. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.21.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.