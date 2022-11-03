Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 47,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Alcoa by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,368,000 after purchasing an additional 69,032 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Alcoa by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 70,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 36,245 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Alcoa by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 442,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,829,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Alcoa by 3,109.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 65,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Alcoa stock opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.96, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.38. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

