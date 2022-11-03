Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 500 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 26,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,924,086.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,928,604.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,897,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 553,352 shares of company stock valued at $26,630,172. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZI shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.24.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $30.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.29. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.31.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

