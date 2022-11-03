Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $580.00 at KeyCorp

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $592.00 to $580.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q4 2022 earnings at $10.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $11.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $42.52 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHTR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $534.35.
Charter Communications Stock Down 2.7 %
CHTR stock opened at $347.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $356.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $706.93.
Institutional Trading of Charter Communications
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 72.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
