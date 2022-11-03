Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $580.00 at KeyCorp

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $592.00 to $580.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q4 2022 earnings at $10.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $11.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $42.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHTR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $534.35.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Down 2.7 %

CHTR stock opened at $347.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $356.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $706.93.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 32.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 72.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.