Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Down 3.9%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.13. 25,376 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,805,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Enovix in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Enovix in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.70.

Enovix Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Activity at Enovix

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,133,134.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enovix news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $540,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 929,565 shares in the company, valued at $16,760,056.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,031 shares in the company, valued at $28,133,134.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,625 over the last 90 days. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the third quarter valued at about $487,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Enovix by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 30,721 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $735,000. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 42,645 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

