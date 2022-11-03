Citigroup Boosts Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $39.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.27.

CAKE opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $47.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

