Citigroup Boosts Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $39.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.27.
Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 5.2 %
CAKE opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $47.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cheesecake Factory
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.