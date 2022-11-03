Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Blueprint Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.72.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average is $59.73. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.78. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $117.86.

Insider Activity

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The company had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.86) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $700,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,839,837.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $700,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,839,837.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $1,368,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,535,653.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,477 shares of company stock worth $3,383,025. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 592,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,849,000 after acquiring an additional 196,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,675,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,006,000 after acquiring an additional 30,963 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 947,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,540,000 after acquiring an additional 87,960 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading

