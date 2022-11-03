Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,452 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.15.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $269,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at $656,135.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,044 shares of company stock valued at $846,045. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

