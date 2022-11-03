12,362 Shares in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $1,168,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Elemental Capital Partners LLC raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 44.8% in the second quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,054,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 326,390 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 75.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at indie Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $408,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,465.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $408,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,465.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $69,948.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,304.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,202 shares of company stock worth $1,792,239 over the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 3.8 %

INDI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded indie Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of INDI opened at $7.38 on Thursday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 124.21%. The company had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

See Also

