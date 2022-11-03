iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 136.0% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $109.38 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.64.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.