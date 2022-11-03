Jacobi Capital Management LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LTCH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Latch by 311.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 42,254 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Latch during the first quarter worth about $1,442,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Latch by 244.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 343,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 243,982 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Latch in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Latch by 10,730.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,487,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,054,000 after buying an additional 11,381,884 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LTCH opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Latch, Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $9.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.78.

LTCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Latch in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.52.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

