Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $153,111,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,973,904,000 after buying an additional 384,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 216.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 219,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,330,000 after buying an additional 150,537 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $224.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.32.

Biogen Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $278.37 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $287.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.51 and its 200-day moving average is $217.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.