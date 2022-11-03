Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Position Decreased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,370 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.93.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $85.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.81. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.28 and a 1 year high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

