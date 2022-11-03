Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 801 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,306,000 after buying an additional 8,014,101 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,348,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,300,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,418,000 after purchasing an additional 268,103 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,737,000 after purchasing an additional 158,106 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $47.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average is $49.67.

