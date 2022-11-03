Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 75 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $437,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 11.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 43.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $1,612,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $277,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583 in the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $147.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.24 and a 200-day moving average of $175.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of -197.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

