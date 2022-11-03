Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

VNQ stock opened at $80.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.83.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.