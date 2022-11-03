Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELAN. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

ELAN opened at $13.15 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $839,630. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

