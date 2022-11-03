1,935 Shares in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on J shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $113.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.68 and a 200 day moving average of $126.57. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

