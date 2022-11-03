Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 862 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,703,000 after acquiring an additional 223,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,268,000 after buying an additional 182,214 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $24,682,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $22,687,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $141.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.24 and a 1 year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

