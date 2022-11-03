Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 142,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,817,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 36.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,147,000 after buying an additional 34,648 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 8,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $92.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.88. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $138.97. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

