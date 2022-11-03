iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,505,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,634 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,833,000 after buying an additional 412,287 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,049,000 after buying an additional 573,609 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,144,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,914,000 after buying an additional 1,148,239 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,681,000 after buying an additional 922,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $94.70 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.60.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

