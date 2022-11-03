Jacobi Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $53.82 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $75.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

OLLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

