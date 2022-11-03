Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 198 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 30,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2,444.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

VSS stock opened at $95.74 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $140.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.03 and a 200 day moving average of $105.31.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

