Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 115.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 411.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE DOV opened at $130.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.09.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

