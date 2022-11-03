8,715 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.94.

