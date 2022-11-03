DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.29% of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 10.8% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 24,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 22.3% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 178,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 32,630 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 479,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 216,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTF opened at $10.77 on Thursday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

