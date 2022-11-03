Dakota Wealth Management Sells 2,593 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYD. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $439,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 132.9% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 38,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 22,170 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $49.16 on Thursday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $62.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.06.

