abrdn plc Invests $17.59 Million in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

abrdn plc acquired a new position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 217,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,585,000. abrdn plc owned about 0.40% of ONE Gas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,893,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,027,000 after acquiring an additional 68,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,536,000 after buying an additional 258,905 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,012,000 after buying an additional 140,451 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 961,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,817,000 after buying an additional 89,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,591,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $79.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.02. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.60. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $92.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $359.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.05 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.31%.

Insider Transactions at ONE Gas

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Featured Stories

